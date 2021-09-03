Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,520; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 43,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,520; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 43,000. As many as 1,520 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 43,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,103,198 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,057,522 were declared cured. To date, 9,143,856 RT-PCR tests and 2,478,010 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 16,943 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,951 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,992 on request) and 26,352 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 262 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]