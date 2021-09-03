AUR's Simion: AUR never was, never will be USR ally; Citu government will fall



Co-chair of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion says his party has not entered any alliance with the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, junior in the ruling coalition, but with the Romanians, predicting that the Citu government will fall. "As I have promised the Romanians, Prime Minister Citu will fall. The countdown to [the end of ] this disastrous government at Victoria Palace started with AUR announcing a motion of censure. We will do everything in our power, we will overcome any barriers and we will act with determination to thus respond the Romanians who have been asking us for months to get rid of this misfortune of a prime minister who took over the Government House. Citu, pack your bags! Romanians do not want you anymore,' Simion wrote on Friday in a Facebook post. In a later comment to the post, he says that AUR never was, never will be a USR PLUS ally. "Let everyone be clear: AUR never was, never will be any ally of USR. The only alliance we have is with the Romanians and the Romanians are asking us to really oppose and rid the country of Citu and all his ministers. Whoever says otherwise wants to save Citu," writes Simion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)