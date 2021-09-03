 
Romaniapress.com

September 3, 2021

AUR's Simion: AUR never was, never will be USR ally; Citu government will fall
Sep 3, 2021

AUR's Simion: AUR never was, never will be USR ally; Citu government will fall.

Co-chair of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion says his party has not entered any alliance with the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, junior in the ruling coalition, but with the Romanians, predicting that the Citu government will fall. "As I have promised the Romanians, Prime Minister Citu will fall. The countdown to [the end of ] this disastrous government at Victoria Palace started with AUR announcing a motion of censure. We will do everything in our power, we will overcome any barriers and we will act with determination to thus respond the Romanians who have been asking us for months to get rid of this misfortune of a prime minister who took over the Government House. Citu, pack your bags! Romanians do not want you anymore,' Simion wrote on Friday in a Facebook post. In a later comment to the post, he says that AUR never was, never will be a USR PLUS ally. "Let everyone be clear: AUR never was, never will be any ally of USR. The only alliance we have is with the Romanians and the Romanians are asking us to really oppose and rid the country of Citu and all his ministers. Whoever says otherwise wants to save Citu," writes Simion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached. "The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of (...)

Citu: I was blackmailed when told approval of PNDL 3 is conditional on passage of SIIJ abolition bill Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he feels "harassed" by the fact that USR PLUS ministers did not attend the government meeting, and explained that he was "blackmailed" when he was told that the local spending program PNDL 3 will not get the seal of approval (...)

Raiffeisen Bank, 100K RON fine for illegal interest rate manipulation The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has issued a fine to Raiffeisen Bank worth 100,000 RON (rd 20,280 euro) for incorrect commercial practices and decided to suspend the bank's activity regarding this behaviour, the first time such a measure was applied n Romania, as well as (...)

PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme. USRPLUS ministers were absent from the meeting The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)

PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)

63-year-old man, first West Nile virus death this season Four local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered between June 7 - September 2, and one of the infected persons has died, the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informs. The West Nile (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |