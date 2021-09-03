PNL's Orban: I will not allow any liberal to support a motion of censure against a PNL-led government



PNL's Orban: I will not allow any liberal to support a motion of censure against a PNL-led government.

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he will not allow any of the PNL party members to support a motion of censure against a PNL-led government. "As long as I am the chairman of PNL, I will not allow any PNL lawmaker to vote a motion of censure against a PNL-led government," Orban said in a press statement ahead of a meeting of the PNL National Standing Bureau (BPN). The PNL leader said that he talked with the leaders of PNL’s junior leading coalition partner, the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) alliance on the coalition meeting, scheduled for today at 18:00hrs. He said that the prime minister had informed him about the replacement of the justice minister two minutes before unveiling that decision. "Prime Minister Citu did not ask anyone when he replaced Stelian Ion," said Orban when asked about possibly replacing all the USR-PLUS ministers. Orban was also asked if Citu is responsible for the current political crisis. "Anyone with eyes and a mind can see the truth in this situation," Orban said. He also said that he still supports Citu because he is the prime minister who represents PNL. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)