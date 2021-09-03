Techcelerator kicks off the third edition of Scale Match, a regional matchmaking event dedicated to high-tech start-ups

Techcelerator kicks off the third edition of Scale Match, a regional matchmaking event dedicated to high-tech start-ups. The program is targeting 30-40 Fintech, AI, SaaS and HealthTech start-ups from 16 countries The first two Scale Match editions attracted 128 applications from 25 countries and 34 investors & corporations from 14 countries This edition will take place online, on September 28 and 29, 2021 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]