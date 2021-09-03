USR PLUS ministers to boycott Government sitting. PM Citu: The presence at the government meeting shows whether or not we support Romania’s development



The ministers that are part of the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) will not attend the Government sitting, announced, on Friday, the leader of the formation’s deputies, Ionut Mosteanu. He mentioned that, if a decision is to be made, it will be made... The (...)