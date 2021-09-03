The Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of Stefano Tsialis, to perform a highly symbolic program on the stage of George Enescu International Festival



The Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of Stefano Tsialis, to perform a highly symbolic program on the stage of George Enescu International Festival.

The Athens State Orchestra has packed its bags with great works from the Greek and international repertoire and is all set to leave for Romania. There, it will have the honor and the joy of participating in one of Eastern Europe’s most important classical music festivals, the historical George (...)