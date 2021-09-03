PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme

The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were absent from the meeting, but there was a quorum for the adoption of this OUG.