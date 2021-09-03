Blue Air announces launch of services from new Iasi base

Blue Air announces launch of services from new Iasi base. Blue Air announced the launch of services from its new base in northeastern Iasi, starting with next summer and is offering direct and connecting flights to over 23 destinations, according to a release of the company. Blue Air will have one Boeing 737-8-MAX at its headquarters in Iasi and will operate 8 direct flights and over 15 connecting flights in Iasi. Blue Air currently operates direct flights from Iasi to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni. Starting with December, Blue Air will add a new direct service from Iasi to Dublin followed by another 5 new direct flights from Iasi to Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Brussels, and Cologne, starting with March 27, 2022. Blue Air commits to support the development of the airport in Iasi and to bring benefits to the Iasi City's community, by offering better travel options at affordable prices, said Krassimir Tanev, Blue Air Commercial director. The company will offer over 15 connecting flights from Iasi through its hub in Bucharest during the 2022 summer schedule: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Heraklion, Larnaca, London-Luton, Madrid, Malaga, Milan - Linate, Munich, Paris, Stuttgart, Timisoara, Valencia and Vienna. Blue air is launching the campaign "Iasi flies Blue Air," offering this weekend 5,000 seats with prices starting at 9.99 euro and departure dates until October 2022. All reservations include one free change of departure date. Blue Air is the largest Romanian air company by number of passengers transported, with an Ultra Low Cost business model and an approach centered on the needs of passengers. With a team made up of over 1,000 professionals and passionate of the air business, Blue Air has an impeccable history of flight safety. The company operates Boeing 737 crafts. In its 16 years of activity, Blue Air has transported over 32 million passengers and has flown over 340 million kilometers. The company is IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full-fledged IATA member.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]