Orban: I believe I have high chances to win PNL internal elections, regardless of censure motion result

Orban: I believe I have high chances to win PNL internal elections, regardless of censure motion result. The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, believes he has high chances to win the internal elections, regardless of the result of the censure motion against the Government. Ludovic Orban made the statement at the Parliament, when asked if he believes Florin Citu's chances at the helm of the PNL will be diminished if the government he leads will be dismissed by censure motion. "The events that are taking place in this period can affect the options of some delegates. On the other hand, (...) many of the possible delegates, especially those who expressed their option to support me, have a stable option on the matter, to support me, which is dictated by considerations having less to do with conjecture and more to do with the evaluation of my candidacy and especially the comparison between me and my opponent," mentioned Orban.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]