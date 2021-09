Roxana Maria Hidan To Run New Business Division Of OTP Bank Romania

Roxana Maria Hidan To Run New Business Division Of OTP Bank Romania. Roxana Maria Hidan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Romania, is taking over as head of the bank’s new Business Division, which includes the operating activities for private individual and legal entity clients, including microenterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]