63-year-old man, first West Nile virus death this season. Four local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered between June 7 - September 2, and one of the infected persons has died, the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informs. The West Nile fatality is a 63-year-old man from Dolj County. "Four cases of West Nile virus infection have been registered since the beginning of the monitoring of WNV infections (07.06.2021) until 2.09.2021; one case ended in death. The respective cases were registered in the counties of Bacau (1), Olt (1), Dolj (1) and in Bucharest City (1)," the release states.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]