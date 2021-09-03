USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu

USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached. "The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of Parliament. He added that USR PLUS ministers will resign at the beginning of next week. USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dacian Ciolos stressed that the party wants to continue to be part of the governing coalition, along with PNL and UDMR, but under another Prime Minister. "We can no longer work with Prime Minister Citu because he no longer inspires confidence," Ciolos said. AGERPRES