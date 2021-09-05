 
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,242; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,900
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,242; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,900.

As many as 1,242 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 31,900 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,106,008 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,058,587 were declared cured. To date, 9,172,646 RT-PCR tests and 2,525,896 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 12,683 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,356 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,327 on request) and 19,221 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 86 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

