Most new COVID-19 cases reported by Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Ilfov

Most new COVID-19 cases reported by Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Ilfov. Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 164 and the counties of Cluj - 82, Ilfov - 71 and Timis - 62, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Brasov - 0, Braila - 3 and Tulcea - 5. All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by Ilfov County - 1.19, cases per 1,000 population, and Bucharest City - 1.02. AGERPRES (RO - author:Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]