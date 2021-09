Active Romanian population keeps leaving the country

Active Romanian population keeps leaving the country. According to data from the statistics office INS, about 193,000 Romanians emigrated in 2020 from Romania, 37,000 fewer than in the previous year. However, 60% of them, namely almost 112,000, are people aged between 20 and 45, the age range in which the population is economically active and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]