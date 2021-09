Romanian actor Ion Caramitru passes away

Romanian actor Ion Caramitru passes away. Ion Caramitru, one of the most celebrated Romanian actors, passed away on September 5, aged 79. Throughout his career, he worked with some of the most important Romanian directors, including Liviu Ciulei, Andrei Șerban, Silviu Purcărete, Sanda Manu, Cătălina Buzoianu, and Alexandru Tocilescu. He (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]