Dacia unveils new 7-seater family car Jogger, orders to open in November. Romanian car manufacturer Dacia, part of French group Renault, unveiled on Friday, September 3, the new seven-seater family car Jogger. At 4.55 m, the Dacia Jogger is the longest vehicle in the Dacia range, and the company said that it would also get a hybrid engine in 2023. Orders are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]