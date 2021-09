Romanian canoeing champion Ivan Patzaichin passes away at 71

Romanian canoeing champion Ivan Patzaichin passes away at 71. Canoeist Ivan Patzaichin, the holder of seven Olympic titles, passed away on September 5, aged 71. Patzaichin won seven Olympic medals (four gold and three silver) and 22 world championship titles (eight gold). After retiring from competing, he became a coach with Dinamo sports club and the