Enel Green Power Romania to reach 623 MW total installed power capacity

Enel Green Power Romania will reach a 623 MW total installed capacity, after the completion of the construction of two photovoltaic plants in Giurgiu and Teleorman counties (both in southern Romania), with a total capacity of about 90 MW, the company announced on Monday. According to the source, Enel Green Power Romania, part of the Enel group, has signed two contracts with the Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Division of Mytilineos for the acquisition of the two photovoltaic power plant projects. The first project will be 63 MW installed power and will be implemented in Calugareni, Giurgiu County. Construction work is scheduled to start at the end of 2021. According to the company, the second plant will be built in Mosteni, Teleorman County. Its capacity will be 26 MW, and construction works are expected to start in the first part of 2022. For the two plants, the commercial operation is expected to start at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, respectively. "Enel Green Power is accelerating the energy transition in Romania, being a leader in the field of renewable energy in the country's energy mix. Recent acquisitions are part of our broader business strategy for the country, which is now starting the decarbonisation phase at a dynamic pace. By increasing our installed capacity from renewable energy sources, we support Romania to meet its environmental objectives, supporting the common vision of the Green Deal and laying the foundations for a more competitive decarbonised economy, while helping the sustainable development of national and local enterprises," said Aristotelis Chantavas, Head of Europe at Enel Green Power. For his part, Florin Gheorghiu, the general manager of Enel Green Power Romania, mentioned that Romania has a great opportunity to capitalize on its untapped potential in renewable resources, especially now, with the new European objectives for energy transition. Enel Green Power Romania follows a solid investment plan in the country that reaffirms our commitment to make our planet a sustainable one," said Florin Gheorghiu. The estimated energy production for the two solar power plants built in partnership with Mytilineos' Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) division is approximately 130 GWh annually, contributing to the reduction of 141,740 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. In addition, they will significantly increase the existing photovoltaic capacity of EGP Romania, now located at about 36 MW.