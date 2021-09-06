President Iohannis to meet Prime Minister Citu on topic of Gov't crisis

President Iohannis to meet Prime Minister Citu on topic of Gov't crisis. President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Monday, a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the topic of the government crisis, the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, the meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at 12:30.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]