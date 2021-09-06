Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO), majority owned by Dumitru Stanoiu (81.8%), ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON36.8 million, up 14% on the year, and a loss of RON5.8 million, 20-fold higher than RON290,000 in the first half of 2020, per data from its (...)
Romania's president to make official visit to Switzerland this weekPresident Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9. Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of (...)