Cefin Trucks Sells EUR160M Worth Of Trucks In May 2017-July 2021 Period

Cefin Trucks Sells EUR160M Worth Of Trucks In May 2017-July 2021 Period. Cefin Trucks, importer and distributor of Ford Trucks in Romania, on Monday said it sold a total 2,000 trucks between May 2017 and July 2021, worth a total, EUR160 million, per calculations by ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]