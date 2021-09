THR Marea Neagra Reports 70% Lower Revenue For 1H/2021

THR Marea Neagra Reports 70% Lower Revenue For 1H/2021. Romanian company THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several accommodation units in seaside resorts of Eforie Nord, Eforie Sud, Venus, Saturn and Neptun, on Monday said its revenue plunged 70% on the year to RON6.3 million in the first half of 2021, per its first-half financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]