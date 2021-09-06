GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.,035 following over 17.000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 1,035 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,778 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]