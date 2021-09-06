Tohani Romania moves towards experiential wine tourism: The company invites the public to grape harvesting, at Moșia de la Tohani

Tohani Romania announces the start of the harvest season in the heart of the Tohani vineyard, #AcasăLaFeteascaNeagră. Thereby, on September 25 and October 2, Tohani invites people who are eager to find out how Tohani wine is made and why Tohani values ​​hand-harvesting for a perfect wine, to grape (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]