Tohani Romania moves towards experiential wine tourism: The company invites the public to grape harvesting, at Moșia de la Tohani
Sep 6, 2021
Tohani Romania announces the start of the harvest season in the heart of the Tohani vineyard, #AcasăLaFeteascaNeagră. Thereby, on September 25 and October 2, Tohani invites people who are eager to find out how Tohani wine is made and why Tohani values hand-harvesting for a perfect wine, to grape (...)
