 
Romaniapress.com

September 6, 2021

Tohani Romania moves towards experiential wine tourism: The company invites the public to grape harvesting, at Moșia de la Tohani
Sep 6, 2021

Tohani Romania moves towards experiential wine tourism: The company invites the public to grape harvesting, at Moșia de la Tohani.

Tohani Romania announces the start of the harvest season in the heart of the Tohani vineyard, #AcasăLaFeteascaNeagră. Thereby, on September 25 and October 2, Tohani invites people who are eager to find out how Tohani wine is made and why Tohani values ​​hand-harvesting for a perfect wine, to grape (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Capital Bucharest, With Its Four Cora Hypermarkets, Contributes 50% To Cora Business In Romania Capital city Bucharest, the largest and most developed urban center in Romania, contributes 50% to the business of Cora store chain in Romania, namely, the hypermarket business considering that only in 2021 Cora launched, in Bucharest too, the first proximity (...)

PSD: President Iohannis could end political crisis by requesting PM Citu to resign The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the quickest solution for ceasing the political and governmental crisis is for president Klaus Iohannis to exercise his constitutional role of mediator and to request the urgent resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu. "Such an (...)

Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021 Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO), majority owned by Dumitru Stanoiu (81.8%), ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON36.8 million, up 14% on the year, and a loss of RON5.8 million, 20-fold higher than RON290,000 in the first half of 2020, per data from its (...)

Romania's president to make official visit to Switzerland this week President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9. Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of (...)

CEO: Kiwi Finance Likely To Broker RON1.5B Worth Of Loans By End-2021 Lending broker Kiwi Finance expects to broker up to RON1.5 billion worth of loans until the end of 2021, along with a 30%-35% increase in customer numbers, compared with 2020, according to Anca Bidian, CEO of Kiwi Finance.

Speaker Orban: I will refer no-confidence motion to Gov't, observance of motion debate schedule is mandatory Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus was adjourned due to lack of quorum, that he will refer the no-confidence motion to the government, pointing out that according to the Constitution, observing the motion debate (...)

New Consumer Loans in Lei Hit 14-Year Peak in July Romanian consumers took out more than RON2.87 billion new consumer loans in July 2021, the highest monthly volume in 14 years and 37.3% higher on the year-ago month.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |