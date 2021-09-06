Roxana Hidan, Deputy General Manager of OTP Bank, will lead the corporate and retail segment, within a new division



Roxana Maria Hidan, Deputy General Manager of OTP Bank Romania, will coordinate the new Business Division, which includes operational and strategic activities for individuals and legal entities segments of business, including Micro, SMEs and Corporations. The establishment of the Business (...)