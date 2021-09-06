European Rowing U23 Championships: Romanian athletes win five gold and five silver medals

Romanian athletes won ten medals at the 2021 European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Kruszwica, Poland: five gold and five silver. Thus, Romania topped the competition's medal table. Amalia Bucu, Larisa Bogdan, Manuela Lungu, Cosmina Podaru, and Victoria Petreanu won the first gold medal for (...)