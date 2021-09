Covid-19: Vaccination bus starts operating in Bucharest

Covid-19: Vaccination bus starts operating in Bucharest. A bus of the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) has been converted into a Covid-19 vaccination caravan and will run in the city until the end of the year. Those interested can receive the vaccine by showing their ID card, without having to make an appointment on the vaccination platform. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]