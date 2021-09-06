USR PLUS's Mosteanu: Starting today, the "winning team" has a new member, Marcel Ciolacu

USR PLUS's Mosteanu: Starting today, the "winning team" has a new member, Marcel Ciolacu. This is for the first time in the past 31 years that a motion of censure is being denied, USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) spokesman Ionut Mosteanu said on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers. "The PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) have boycotted this meeting. (...) I've seen how - and they confirmed once again, although there was no need for that, it was all clear already, that, after everything that has happened in recent days - while leaving aside Mr. Ciolacu's statements, we actually see that today's "winning team" has a new member, namely Mr. Marcel Cioacu. For it looks like he was recruited by Mr. Citu with his only mission to protect him for as long as possible in the office at the Victoria Palace," he told a press conference held at the Parliament Palace. USR PLUS reported on Monday that the joint meeting of the Standing Bureau "was boycotted for the third time" by PSD members. "By boycotting for the third time the meeting of the Standing Bureaus meeting meant to establish the calendar of the censure motion, Marcel Ciolacu confirmed that he is under a double command and that he does not really want the dismissal of Florin Citu. In short: he put PSD at Mr. Florin Citu's disposal. The procrastination and contradictions of the PSD, the agreements concluded under the table by Marcel Ciolacu with Florin Citu show us, once again, that the own interests of the PSD take precedence over the interest of the Romanians. Romania needs a Prime Minister to govern responsibly. Florin Citu is not that Prime Minister," USR PLUS representatives said in their message posted on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]