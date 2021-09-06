COVID-19 death toll hits 34,714, with 25 deaths adding in past 24 hrs

COVID-19 death toll hits 34,714, with 25 deaths adding in past 24 hrs. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that in the last 24 hours, 25 deaths have been recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, taking the death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 34,714. No deaths prior to the reference range are reported. According to GCS, it is about 11 men and 14 women admitted to hospitals in several counties. One of the deceased patients, reported to the INSP by DSP Vaslui, became infected in the UK. Of the 25 deaths, one was recorded in the age category 20-29 years, one in the age category 40-49 years, 3 in the category 50-59 years, 5 in the age category 60-69 years, 8 in the age category 70-79 years and 7 in the age category over 80 years. GCS elaborates that 20 of the recorded deaths are of patients who had comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]