Enel Green Power Takes Over Two Solar Projects In Romania From Greek Mytilineos Group

Enel Green Power Takes Over Two Solar Projects In Romania From Greek Mytilineos Group. Enel Green Power, the renewables division of Enel Group, has signed an agreement with the Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Division of Greeceā€™s Mytilineos for the acquisition of two solar power plants, with a total capacity of approximately 90 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]