Euroins Romania Underwritings Grow 7% YoY To Over RON720M In 1H/2021

Euroins Romania Underwritings Grow 7% YoY To Over RON720M In 1H/2021. Euroins Romania, part of Bulgaria’s Eurohold group, reported 7% higher underwritten premiums in the first half of 2021, up to over RON720 million (289 million levs). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]