Scandal in the Parliament at the meeting where the calendar of no-confidence motion initiated by AUR and USR PLUS had to be established.

PNL requested verification of signatures*PSD left the hall*Fourth attempt to meet the quorum, Parliament Standing Bureaus convene again on Tuesday Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met prime minister Florin Citu on Monday to discuss the government crisis. The meeting took place at the Cotroceni (...)