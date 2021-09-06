 
Romaniapress.com

September 6, 2021

Canadian Air Force start Air Policing mission in Romania
Sep 6, 2021

Canadian Air Force start Air Policing mission in Romania.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Detachment, consisting of approximately 140 airmen (pilots and technical personnel) and six CF-188 Hornet aircraft, begin their enhanced Air Policing mission under NATO command in the next three months, in Romania, together with the airmen belonging to the Romanian Air Force and the F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft. This is the fifth rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu of the Royal Canadian Air Force, after those carried out in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Also, the Canadian airmen also performed a mission in Romania, at Campia Turzii, in 2014, shows a Ministry of National Defence release sent to AGERPRES. Joint air police missions contribute to the development of response and deterrence capacity, as well as to the strengthening of interoperability between the Romanian and Canadian Air Forces. The deployment of CF-188 Hornet aircraft in Romania is part of the implementation of the Action Plan to ensure NATO's operational capability on the eastern flank of the Alliance in both the northern and southern areas and demonstrates NATO's unity and determination in response to environmental security challenges. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Capital Bucharest, With Its Four Cora Hypermarkets, Contributes 50% To Cora Business In Romania Capital city Bucharest, the largest and most developed urban center in Romania, contributes 50% to the business of Cora store chain in Romania, namely, the hypermarket business considering that only in 2021 Cora launched, in Bucharest too, the first proximity (...)

PSD: President Iohannis could end political crisis by requesting PM Citu to resign The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the quickest solution for ceasing the political and governmental crisis is for president Klaus Iohannis to exercise his constitutional role of mediator and to request the urgent resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu. "Such an (...)

Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021 Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO), majority owned by Dumitru Stanoiu (81.8%), ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON36.8 million, up 14% on the year, and a loss of RON5.8 million, 20-fold higher than RON290,000 in the first half of 2020, per data from its (...)

Romania's president to make official visit to Switzerland this week President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9. Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of (...)

CEO: Kiwi Finance Likely To Broker RON1.5B Worth Of Loans By End-2021 Lending broker Kiwi Finance expects to broker up to RON1.5 billion worth of loans until the end of 2021, along with a 30%-35% increase in customer numbers, compared with 2020, according to Anca Bidian, CEO of Kiwi Finance.

Speaker Orban: I will refer no-confidence motion to Gov't, observance of motion debate schedule is mandatory Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus was adjourned due to lack of quorum, that he will refer the no-confidence motion to the government, pointing out that according to the Constitution, observing the motion debate (...)

New Consumer Loans in Lei Hit 14-Year Peak in July Romanian consumers took out more than RON2.87 billion new consumer loans in July 2021, the highest monthly volume in 14 years and 37.3% higher on the year-ago month.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |