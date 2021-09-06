 
Romaniapress.com

September 6, 2021

AUR's Simion: We will go all in with the motion of censure
Sep 6, 2021

AUR's Simion: We will go all in with the motion of censure.

The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) will go all in with the motion of censure because Prime Minister Florin Citu "should not be allowed to run as an incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of the National Liberal Party (PNL)," AUR national leader George Simion said on Monday. "An entire country has witnessed live how the old parties strike up deals. Fortunately, they did not have the necessary quorum to remove our motion of censure from the agenda. Just as on the first day of the parliamentary session we put on the table this initiative of the motion of censure; we will go all in because Prime Minister Citu must not be allowed to run as the incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of PNL and to continue disregarding Romania. As long as we are here in Parliament, sent by Romanians, we, the AUR lawmakers, will go all in with this motion of censure. I am urging the PNL and PSD [Social Democratic Party] voters to pressure their MPs into showing up for the joint meeting of Parliament's standing bureaus and voting as the Constitution says so that this motion of censure can reach the joint plenary sitting, be read tomorrow and be voted on next Monday. That is the only solution," Simion said at the Parliament House. He added that it was the responsibility of the chairs of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to convene a new meeting joint meeting of the standing bureaus. Asked what AUR will do if the Citu government is dismissed by a motion of censure, Simion said: "We agree with early elections. We want to go all in. An option if some parliamentarians try to cling to their seats and are not willing to go all in with the early elections is the creation of a government of specialists proportional to the parliamentary share of the parties. (...) We do not want to get to rule the country because at the moment our parliamentary weight does not allow us. (...) We support any motion of censure and any serious action that leads to the removal of Florin Citu, but that must happen now. The motion is on the table, it must not be delayed by any political force." AGERPRES (RO- author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Capital Bucharest, With Its Four Cora Hypermarkets, Contributes 50% To Cora Business In Romania Capital city Bucharest, the largest and most developed urban center in Romania, contributes 50% to the business of Cora store chain in Romania, namely, the hypermarket business considering that only in 2021 Cora launched, in Bucharest too, the first proximity (...)

PSD: President Iohannis could end political crisis by requesting PM Citu to resign The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the quickest solution for ceasing the political and governmental crisis is for president Klaus Iohannis to exercise his constitutional role of mediator and to request the urgent resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu. "Such an (...)

Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021 Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO), majority owned by Dumitru Stanoiu (81.8%), ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON36.8 million, up 14% on the year, and a loss of RON5.8 million, 20-fold higher than RON290,000 in the first half of 2020, per data from its (...)

Romania's president to make official visit to Switzerland this week President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9. Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of (...)

CEO: Kiwi Finance Likely To Broker RON1.5B Worth Of Loans By End-2021 Lending broker Kiwi Finance expects to broker up to RON1.5 billion worth of loans until the end of 2021, along with a 30%-35% increase in customer numbers, compared with 2020, according to Anca Bidian, CEO of Kiwi Finance.

Speaker Orban: I will refer no-confidence motion to Gov't, observance of motion debate schedule is mandatory Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus was adjourned due to lack of quorum, that he will refer the no-confidence motion to the government, pointing out that according to the Constitution, observing the motion debate (...)

New Consumer Loans in Lei Hit 14-Year Peak in July Romanian consumers took out more than RON2.87 billion new consumer loans in July 2021, the highest monthly volume in 14 years and 37.3% higher on the year-ago month.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |