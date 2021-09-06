Holde Agri Invest Posts 193% Higher Revenue, Of Nearly RON15M, To 1H/2021

Holde Agri Invest Posts 193% Higher Revenue, Of Nearly RON15M, To 1H/2021. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, on Monday said its revenue skyrocketed 193% on the year to RON14.9 million in the first half of 2021, after carrying out investments of RON26.1 million, financed from own sources and borrowed capital, in upgrading existing farms (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]