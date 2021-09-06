 
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 8,090 people immunised in last 24h
Sep 6, 2021

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 8,090 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 5,552 first doses and 2,538 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,822,812 doses have been administered to 5,287,454 people, of whom 5,171,742 have been fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 13 side effects were reported, two of which were local and eleven general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,043 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,813 are local and 15,230 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

