Lunic Franchising Consulting Halves Sphera Franchise Group Interest

Lunic Franchising Consulting Halves Sphera Franchise Group Interest. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, which is also developing the KFC brand in Moldova and Italy, on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange shareholder Lunic Franchising and Consulting lowered its stake to 4.68% of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]