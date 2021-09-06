USR's Barna: USR PLUS ministers leave Florin Citu's Cabinet; resignations to be submitted on Tuesday morning

USR's Barna: USR PLUS ministers leave Florin Citu's Cabinet; resignations to be submitted on Tuesday morning. USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dan Barna informs that the ministers representing this political alliance will leave the Florin Citu Cabinet and they will submit their resignations on Tuesday morning. He brought these clarifications during a press conference at the Parliament Palace, which he held alongside all the USR PLUS ministers and MPs. "Florin Citu has knowingly and he's entirely responsible for dynamiting this coalition," said Barna. He also said that the USR PLUS representatives were also bothered by the fact that during the meeting of the Standing Bureaus the signatures on the motion of censure were challenged. A meeting of the National Bureau of USR PLUS took place on Monday, at the Parliament Palace, with the agenda including the topic of the resignation of the ministers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]