Citu: We have to stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, about the tensions inside the ruling coalition, that "we must stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table." "I have said that it is sad to see the coalition partners with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party. Now I see that the coalition partners want to be with PSD [Social Democratic Party] as well. I remember that together we took to the streets against the justice legislation amended by PSD. I think we need to stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table, because these statements do not do any good," said the prime minister, who was attending an event at the Choral Temple synagogue in Bucharest. Also on Monday, Citu had a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis. "The solution is the same one that I presented way back at the beginning, dialogue. I am still willing to continue the dialogue. I believe that only a right-wing coalition can lead Romania today, the coalition with which we set out. We just have to sit down at the table and talk (...). The conclusion is the same one that the President reached this weekend, which I also reached - the only solution for Romania is a right-wing coalition, this right-wing coalition," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)