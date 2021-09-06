Cybersecurity Company SafeTech Innovations Posts RON1.3M Profit and RON13.2M Revenue in H1

Cybersecurity Company SafeTech Innovations Posts RON1.3M Profit and RON13.2M Revenue in H1. SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO), a Romanian cybersecurity service provider, posted RON13.2 million operating revenue in the first half, an increase of 120% on the year-ago period, while the net profit rose 202% to RON1.3 million. Operating expenses on the other hand increased by 116% to RON11.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]