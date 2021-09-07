USR PLUS ministers submit resignations to Government, as announced

USR PLUS ministers submit resignations to Government, as announced. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and the ministers from the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) submitted their resignations, on Tuesday morning at the Government. "This morning we did what we announced. We recorded and submitted our resignations, together with the USR PLUS ministers, with the Prime Minister's cabinet. We move forward," wrote Dan Barna on his Facebook page. The USR PLUS co-chair Dan Barna had announced, on Monday evening, that the USR PLUS ministers were to withdraw from the Florin Citu cabinet. "Florin Citu blew up in full awareness and complete responsibility this coalition," claimed Barna. On Tuesday afternoon, the representatives of the USR PLUS are expected at the Cotroceni Palace, President Klaus Iohannis inviting them to discuss in the context of the current government crisis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]