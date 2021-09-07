AUR asks parliamentary groups to observe Constitution, debate vote of no confidence

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the parliamentary groups to observe the rule of law, the Constitutions and the country's laws, and vote as quickly as possible the vote of no confidence tabled last Friday. "Some of the members of the Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are unacceptably delaying the debate of a motion of censure, creating a dangerous precedent for democracy. An act of such seriousness has never happened in more than 30 years of parliamentary activity and is totally outside the democratic norms and the usages of a rule of law. We mention that, by decision no. 1525/2010 of the Constitutional Court, there is the obligation to "debate the motion of censure submitted by the parliamentary opposition, a debate which, once triggered, taking into account the provisions of the Constitution, can no longer be stopped". The motion, initiated by the AUR, must reach the plenum of Parliament. There is no other possibility, and those who want to save Florin Citu must stop this real Mineriad (miners' riot). Today's vote, at 11:00, of the reunited Standing Bureaus must follow the letter and spirit of the Constitution," AUR said in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians ask President Klaus Iohannis "to exercise his constitutional duties, to act as a genuine mediator and not as a former PNL (National Liberal Party) member, to live up to the dignity of the position he occupies and to act impartially to identify a solution to unlock the political crisis in progress". "At the same time, we remind President Iohannis, the members of the National Liberal Party and all those who play dangerously and irresponsibly with the words that we are a party that respects the Constitution and the laws of the country. We represent the sovereignism current in European politics, we are a patriotic and conservative party, but not an extremist party. AUR is affiliated to the Conservatives and European Reformists Party (ECR), a respectable political family that includes parties such as the Polish PiS and the Conservative Party in the UK. An important number of Romanians who put their trust in AUR in the last elections cannot be offended as president Iohannis and some public figures have done in recent days," reads the press release of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians. The standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies meet again on Tuesday at 11:00 to make a decision on the vote of no confidence tabled by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance). It is the fourth such meeting convened in recent days, after the previous ones did not have a quorum to make a decision.

