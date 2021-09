Enel X Builds Solar Power Plant For Compa Sibiu

Enel X Builds Solar Power Plant For Compa Sibiu. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of Italy’s Enel Group, is building a solar power plant with a total installed capacity of nearly 1 MWp, for car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]