Andrei Frunza Takes Over As CEO Of BestJobs

Andrei Frunza Takes Over As CEO Of BestJobs. Andrei Frunza, former CEO of ride-sharing platform Free Now, has officially taken over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of job recruitment platform Bestjobs, starting September 1, 2021, the company said in a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]