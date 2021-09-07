Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal launches SecuRE, a digital tool that helps real estate owners and tenants manage regulatory requirements

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal launches SecuRE, a digital tool that helps real estate owners and tenants manage regulatory requirements. Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal launches SecuRE, a proprietary digital tool that was created to help real estate owners and tenants manage regulatory compliance requirements, regardless of the kind of property they own or use and of the industry in which they activate. The web-based app facilitates the collection, review and archiving of permits, contracts, authorizations and any other regulatory document and allows users to archive and manage online the entire compliance process, to prioritize and to project manage the remediation process in case on non- compliance. SecuRE also integrates the legal knowledge of Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal’s experts in the real estate regulatory compliance field, by indicating to users what kind of documents they need based on the information about the real estate asset they provide within the app. [Read the article in HotNews]