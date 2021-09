Romania’s president to make official visit to Switzerland this week

Romania’s president to make official visit to Switzerland this week. President Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit to Switzerland on Thursday, September 9. Iohannis will meet with president Guy Parmelin, with the agenda of talks including topics such as the economic cooperation, cooperation to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the framework of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]