Vaccine coverage nationwide is approx. 31% (CNCAV). The anti-COVID coverage, nationwide, from the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age, is of roughly 31%, Bucharest City having a 49.4% coverage, the president of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday. "Coverage, from the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age is of approximately 31%. (...) Vaccine coverage in Bucharest City nears 50%, we are talking about 49.4%. Next is the county of Cluj with almost 46%, Sibiu county with 39%, then the counties of Timis 36.3%, Constanta 36.5%, Brasov 36.3%. We have only two counties left, Giurgiu and Suceava, which are below 20% of coverage rate, other than that, all counties have a vaccine coverage of over 20%," Valeriu Gheorghita specified, during a press conference at Victoria Palace. The chairman of CNCAV also mentioned that until September 6 there have been 5.28 million people vaccinated with at least one dose, and 5.17 million people have been vaccinated with the full scheme.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]