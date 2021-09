Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021

Avicola Slobozia Loss Widens 20-Fold YoY To RON5.8M In 1H/2021. Romanian poultry producer Avicola Slobozia (AVSL.RO), majority owned by Dumitru Stanoiu (81.8%), ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON36.8 million, up 14% on the year, and a loss of RON5.8 million, 20-fold higher than RON290,000 in the first half of 2020, per data from its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]