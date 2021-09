CEO: Kiwi Finance Likely To Broker RON1.5B Worth Of Loans By End-2021

CEO: Kiwi Finance Likely To Broker RON1.5B Worth Of Loans By End-2021. Lending broker Kiwi Finance expects to broker up to RON1.5 billion worth of loans until the end of 2021, along with a 30%-35% increase in customer numbers, compared with 2020, according to Anca Bidian, CEO of Kiwi Finance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]